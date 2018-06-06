Indian American Manish Mamtani wins photo contest

Indian American photographer Manish Mamtani’s photograph of Acadia National Park has won America’s National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands’ contest called ‘Share the Experience.’

Mamtani will receive a grand prize of $10,000 as well as outdoor gear, hotel packages and an annual National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. Top of Form

The contest invited amateur photographers to submit their favorite views, moments, and experiences through this annual competition and Mamtani has “always been a great fan of America’s national parks.”

Mamtani’s photo showing a starry night at Acadia National Park was among 16,000 submissions and the image will be featured on the annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.

“I love the way beauty and wilderness is preserved in the parks. I always feel a close connection to nature in the national parks. My love for night sky is the reason I ventured into astrophotography. Hiking in the night sky not only fulfills my appetite for adventure, but also makes me appreciate my existence among billions of galaxies, where our planet itself is no more than a tiny dot. Some of the national parks like Death Valley, Big Bend, Natural Bridges, Acadia and Arches provide the darkest night skies,” Mamtani had said in a statement after he visited the park with his wife last summer.

Mamtani is an accountant by profession and his photography specializes in landscapes, night/astro, aerial and infrared photography, according to his bio on his official website,