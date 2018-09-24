Indian American man struck, killed by vehicle in Massachusetts

Ulhas Kudva, an Indian American man, was struck and killed by a motor vehicle near his residence in Westford, Massachusetts on Friday, September 21.

According to a statement from the District Attorney’s office, Kudva was struck by a Toyota Highlander on Route 110 by the Technology Park Driver at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday and was pronounced dead on the spot.

Though the driver remained at the scene, no charges were filed as the investigation is ongoing.

Friends of the Kudva family have created a GoFundMe page for them with a goal of raising $300,000, of which $121,604 has already been raised.

According to a Mass Live report, Kudva was 45; he is survived by his wife Sheela, son Tejas, 14, and daughter Tanvi, 8.