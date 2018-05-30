Indian American man sentenced to 25 years for shooting father

Indian American Vishal Shah, 22, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing his father two years ago.

According to an NJ.com report, Shah plead guilty on a charge of aggravated manslaughter back in March saying that he shot his father Pradipkum Shah, 53, with a .25-caliber handgun on June 10, 2016, in their house in Sayreville, New Jersey.

Shah will be in prison until 2040 when 85 percent of his punishment will be over and may be eligible for parole.

Shah told NJ.com that he had called 911, telling the dispatcher that his younger brother had found their father “unresponsive with ‘blood around.’”

The father died the day after at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick while Shah was arrested two days later after authorities found the gun in his possession.

NBC New York reports that there is currently no motive of the shooting.