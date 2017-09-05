Indian American man, parents arrested for abusing wife

Indian American Devbir Kalsi was arrested along with his parents Jasbir and Bhupinder Kalsi, after police found his wife Silky Gaind, “badly beaten and bruised over her entire body” from beatings by her husband and his parents that they say had “been ongoing for an extended period of time,” at their Riverview, Florida residence.

According to an arrest report, Kalsi and his wife got into an argument on Friday night, during which he struck her “repeatedly and forcefully.”

The report further stated that when the woman tried to defend herself, Kalsi’s parents began hitting her; too, causing bruises on her face, neck and torso before Jasbir Kalsi threatened to stab her with a kitchen knife, accidently hitting Kalsi and Gaind’s 1-year-old baby at one point during the fight.

Gaind was eventually dragged into another room and held against her will and when she called her own parents in India to tell them what had happened, they notified the police, who showed up at the home at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

However, no one came to the door when a deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office came by, even though they had confirmed the family was at home.

At one point, Gaind tried to open the door and “screamed for the deputy to save her and her child,” but her husband tried to shut it, though the deputy eventually forced his way in and arrested him and his parents.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, an investigation by the agency found that the parents had traveled from India to “counsel and discipline” Gaind at their son’s request as Kalsi told them that his wife was being disobedient.

According to a NYDailyNews report Kalsi faces charges of felony battery, false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911 while his father faces multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and his mother faces charges of battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse.

Gaind and her child have been moved out of the home and into a safe place.