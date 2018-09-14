Indian American man killed in car crash in New Jersey

An Indian American man, Shashikant Patel, 81, was killed in a car accident at the intersection of Matchaponix Avenue and Spotswood Gravel Hill Road in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

According to an NJ.com report, a Chevy Express Van failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a Honda Civic.

According to multiple reports, while Patel was announced dead at the scene, 11 others were injured, including the driver of the Chevy Express Van and eight other passengers who were taken to the hospital for “serious to moderate injuries,” and the driver and passenger from the Honda Civic were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Authorities have not announced any charges in connection with the deadly crash as the investigation still continues.

Anyone who has information is requested to call Monroe Police Officer Daniel Mosakowski at 732-521-0222, ext. 242 or Detective Erik Larsen at 732-745-3263.