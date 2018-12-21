Indian American man in Connecticut acquitted of home invasion

A former Indian American RBS software developer was acquitted on a home invasion charge, however may still face more than 20 years in jail.

According to a Stamford Advocate, Bhaumik Patel was found guilty of first-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful restraint, he was not found guilty of home invasion, revoking his $175,000 bond which was posted three years ago.

Patel had broken into his ex-girlfriend’s Woodside Green apartment in 2015 and restrained her.

Patel will face as much as 21 years in jail; he is to be sentenced on February 19.