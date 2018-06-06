Indian American man gets married in Disney World

An Indian American couple who won a “Good Morning America” contest got married on May 10, at Walt Disney World in front of the Cinderella Castle and it was broadcast live on ABC.

Jay Patel proposed to Alexis Preston two years ago at the Cinderella Royal Table restaurant inside the castle and they were to marry last year in Texas however, Hurricane Harvey rained on their plans and damaged their home.

The couple was selected from more than 3,000 entries and not only did they exchange their vows at Disney World in front of about 50 friends and family members, they also won a night in the Cinderella Castle suite and a honeymoon trip to England and France, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Preston met Patel in high school but didn’t tell him until six years later that she actually liked him, Preston mentioned on their wedding website.

Preston also told the Orlando Sentinel that at age 6, she had decided that she was going to get married at Disney World.

According to a Katy Magazine report, Preston arrived to the ceremony in Cinderella’s Glass Coach, which was pulled by six white ponies and accompanied by royal trumpeters.

Patel is a high school engineering teacher, according to a People’s report.

The contest was held by Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings in conjunction with ABC’s Good Morning America, in honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding which took place just days after Patel and Preston’s.