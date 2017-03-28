Indian American man charged for fatal road crash in Connecticut

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 28, 2017 3:36 pm

NEW YORK: An East Haven, Connecticut man, Shivam Patel, 23, has been charged in connection with a crash on Interstate 95 in Milford last year that resulted in the death of a former Norwich city alderman.

Patel was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving and driving the wrong way on the highway, reported the New Haven Register.

Patel was released on a $50,000 bond and is to be arraigned at Superior Court in Milford April 12.

State police allege Patel was responsible for the death of 24-year-old Terell Wilson of Norwich. Wilson was killed when the car he was driving was hit head-on by an Audi driven by Patel near Exit 36 of Interstate 95.

Both men suffered serious injuries as a result of the accident. Wilson died May 9, 2016, in Yale New-Haven Hospital as a result of injuries he suffered in the accident.

The Hartford Courant reported Wilson, who was engaged to be married that summer, was active in his church and community, having served five years as president of the Connecticut State NAACP Youth and College Division and being the youngest person ever elected to Norwich City Council.

At the time of his death, Wilson was a financial representative at Northwestern Mutual in West Hartford.