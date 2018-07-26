Indian American man arrested for exposing himself behind police station

An Indian American man, Venkata Daita, 37, is facing criminal sexual contact and lewdness charges for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in a park located behind the police station in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

According to a MyCentralJersey report, police received a 911 call from two teenage girls who reported a man was exposing himself and masturbating in Reichler Park on Monday at 7:20 p.m.

They arrived within seconds and located Daita in a parked vehicle after talking to the teens.

Witnesses also reported that Daita had been walking around, talking on his cell phone, while exposing himself, before he headed back to his vehicle.

Daita has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and two counts of lewdness; he was released after being issued a summons and given a date for his first court appearance.

“There were a dozen people in the park at the time the incident took place. These two teenagers acted quickly to allow officers who were nearby to make the arrest,” said Chief Raymond Hayducka.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Detective Tim Hoover at (732) 329-4000 ext. 7469.