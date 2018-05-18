Indian American Lyft Driver in California charged with sexual assault

NEW YORK – Jaswanthreddy Baireddy, a 24-year-old Indian American Lyft driver from Fremont, California, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, including rape, oral copulation, and digital penetration, on an unconscious victim.

According to multiple San Francisco Bay Area reports, Baireddy was driving a rented white Hyundai Elantra on the night of April 8 when responded to a 29-year-old request in Oakland, California.

He drove the victim to a friend’s house in Berkeley and when the friend was not there, he offered her a ride home, though he was “off duty.”

The victim agreed and thought she was going to be taken home, but instead Baireddy drove past the victim’s exit on the highway and suggested that she get some rest while he got her food though she desired to go home, according to the police report.

Baireddy then proceeded to drive to Fremont and after stopping at a drive-through restaurant, he eventually drove the victim to his own home where he allegedly escorted the victim inside, offered her marijuana and directed her to the second floor.

While upstairs, Baireddy told the victim that he was too tired to drive her home now and suggested she lay down, after which she was allegedly sexually assaulted by him and then driven home, according to the police report.

The woman then sought medical care and called police; Baireddy provided a statement to investigators and he was arrested.

Baireddy is currently being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California with no bail and his next hearing is scheduled for May 22.