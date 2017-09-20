Indian-American Leaves Top-job At Snap for Twitter

Micro-blogging website Twitter has hired Indian-American Sriram Krishnan as senior director of product. Krishnan was formerly a top executive at Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, immediately prior to joining the new company. He also held a senior position at Facebook before that, which he left in 2016. He also worked at Yahoo and Microsoft before that. He starts at his new job Oct. 2, according to his tweet.

“I’m going to be joining Twitter and become a part of #theflock to work with the fantastic product team there,” said the San Francisco resident originally from Chennai, on Twitter.

Appropriately, his tweet about the new job was seconded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey — “So so so so so so excited to have you Sriram! Welcome home,” tweeted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“You may know Sriram from Tech Twitter — he’s a regular fixture there, pontificating, debating and snarking in 140 characters or less,” noted the news site TechCrunch.

Considered a ‘fixture’ of Silicon Valley, Krishnan’s work has focused on marketing and advertizing for tech companies. “While Twitter has a cadre of very dedicated users, it’s proven a challenge for the company to find the right combination of services and user experience to attract and keep a wider audience, to help drive its bigger strategy of monetising through advertising,” TechCrunch added.

“It is something I deeply care about and I couldn’t pass up a chance to be a part of it,” Krishnan Tweeted, adding “Can’t wait to get started Oct 2nd and work with @jack, @kcoleman, @mrdonut, @anthonynoto and everyone else!”

Krishnan is expected to report to Keith Coleman, Twitter’s vice president of product.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Krishnan led product vision, strategy, development and execution across multiple mobile ad products at Facebook; He founded Audience Network, Facebook’s mobile ad network, leading all product work across Audience Network including native ads, autoplay video, etc. growing it to a $1b+ run-rate business with thousands of publishers and millions of advertisers; He also founded and built mobile app engagement ads and deeplink ads, apart from leading work on various parts of mobile app install ads, and driving a significant percentage of Facebook’s revenue from 2014-2016..

He is a graduate of Anna University (2001-2005) in B.Tech, where his field of study was information technology.