Indian-American Lawmaker, others, push New Delhi’s UN Security Council bid on Capitol Hill

On the last day of the United Nations General Assembly sessions in New York, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, D-California, and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, on Sept. 26, introduced legislation on Capitol Hill, supporting India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. The resolution has seven original cosponsors, and would put the U.S. House of Representatives officially on record in support of India’s effort.

Bera is the vice ranking member, second in the minority party hierarchy, on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the longest serving Indian-American in Congress. Rep. Pallone the founder of the longstanding Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans,

“The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council reflect the world as it was 60 years ago, and it’s time we recognize India’s role increasing global prosperity,” Bera is quoted saying in a press release. “Securing a permanent spot for India on the UN Security Council would strengthen democracy around the world,” Bera added.

Furthermore, Bera said that India plays a critical role as a strategic partner for the United States and is a pillar of stability in South Asia. “As the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy, the United States and India share common values and a growing partnership on many fronts, especially defense cooperation,” Bera added.

Pallone noted that he represents one of the largest Indian-American constituencies in Congress, and “strongly” support India’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

“At a time when international relations are being redefined, we should acknowledge and empower those nations that share our enduring core values. It’s in the interests of the United States and the world to have a U.N. Security Council whose members combine military strength with respect for democracy and pluralism, and an appreciation of the dangers posed by rogue states and terrorist groups,” Pallone said, adding, “India belongs on the U.N. Security Council and it is imperative that Congress makes this clear to the Trump administration and the world. ”

The U.N. has grown from 51 member nations at its inception to nearly 200 today. There are currently five permanent members of the Security Council, including the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, China, and France.