Indian-American lawmaker meets Prime Minister Modi in India, pledges to work in Congress to strengthen ties

At a time when several issues beset the U.S.-India relationship, including the H-1B visa and trade matters, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, says he will work with U.S. lawmakers to ensure the bilateral relationship is strengthened.

He issued a statement to that effect following on his April 6 meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi where he said he discussed the special relationship between the United States and India.

The formal talks were conducted as part of a high-level delegation of American Congressional leaders meeting with their Indian counterparts to discuss trade, strategic partnerships, and security coordination, which his office told News India Times, was hosted by India’s External Affairs Ministry. The other lawmakers in the bipartisan U.S. delegation included another Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, D-California, as well as Reps. Dave Schweikert, R- Arizona, Tom Suozzi, D-NY, Terri Sewell, D -AL, Dina Titus, D – NV, Drew Ferguson, R – GA, and Pete Olson, R-TX.

“I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Congress to ensure that the United States and India are able to continue their partnership on peace and security in an uncertain world,” Krishnamoorthi is quoted saying in a press release. Calling it an honor to meet Modi to discuss the further strengthening of the “special relationship,” Krishnamoorthi described India as the “linchpin of security” in the Indo-Pacific region, which the Trump administration has made one of its foreign policy priorities.

Rep. Krishnamoorthi could not be reached as this went to press as he was on a flight back to the U.S., his office confirmed.

“This week’s talks have been instrumental in ensuring that the United States and India continue to build on our security partnerships and promote peace and stability in the region and across the world,” Krishnamoorthi said about the discussions held with counterparts and officials.

“The meeting with the Prime Minister only underscored that at the heart of our friendship with India are the values that we share: a commitment to freedom, democracy, and the rule of law,” the Congressman said.