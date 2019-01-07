Indian-American lawmaker elected Democratic Whip in North Carolina

An Indian-American legislator in the state of North Carolina has been elected to a top position by his party.

On Jan. 5, State Senator Jay Chaudhuri, who represents District 15, was unanimously elected by his Senate Democratic colleagues to serve as the second-highest ranking Democrat, the Senate Democratic Whip, for the 2019-2020 General Assembly Session.

The new General Assembly session begins on January 9. The N.C. Senate has just 15 Democrats in the 50-member upper house, and Chaudhuri is seen as a fighter as well as one able to work with Republicans on issues he considers bipartisan. In the 120-member State Assembly, Democrats total just 45 to the 75 Republicans, The governor of the state is Democrat Roy Cooper, elected in 2016. The divided government has led to conflict between the Governor and the Republican majority legislature with numerous vetoes and overrides.

“I am honored and humbled the Senate Democratic Caucus has supported me to serve as Whip. I am very excited to work closely with my Democratic colleagues, including our seven new members,” said Senator Chaudhuri in a press release. “I look forward to supporting an agenda that invests in public education, builds a North Carolina economy that works for everyone, provides affordable health care, and creates a more compassionate state. ”

Chaudhuri succeeds State Senator Terry Van Duyn of Buncombe County who stepped down from the whip position to focus on running for Lieutenant Governor. Senator Chaudhuri is serving his second term representing Wake County, N.C.

“A well-deserved promotion for my former boss and great news for NC progressives!” tweeted Jeff DeLuca, who was the legislative assistant to Chaudhuri, “Congrats Jay and thanks in advance for everything you’re going to do to move NC forward in this role,” DeLuca added.

Chaudhuri has played a high profile role in opposing redistricting, and new voter ID regulations, and for gun control, strengthening public education, computer science education, and number of other issues in North Carolina.

Chaudhari is a attorney by profession, and is Of Counsel at Cohen Milstein, in Raleigh, N.C. Before joining Cohen Milstein, Chaudhuri served as General Counsel & Senior Policy Advisor at the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, the sole trustee of the state’s $90 billion pension fund and administrator of the $8 billion defined contribution plan, the law firm’s website says. In that position, Chaudhuri oversaw all legal and corporate governance matters. He is credited with recovering more than $100 million for the pension and unclaimed property funds, including settlements with a real estate investment manager and custodian bank. He played a key role in uncovering alleged wrongdoing that led to eight investment managers paying the pension fund back $15 million and tougher, cutting-edge ethical standards for these managers, the website notes.