Indian American killed by NJ Transit train near Metropark station

Authorities have identified the Indian American man who was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Edison last week.

Vijay Patel, 34, of the Iselin section of Woodbridge, was struck by a Northeast Corridor line train around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, just west of the Metropark station, according to an NJ.com report.

The train, which had about 400 people aboard, was traveling from Trenton to New York Penn Station.

While service was briefly suspended between Rahway and Metuchen, New Jersey Transit police began an investigation before they turned it over to Amtrak police.

There were no details on Patel’s background.