Indian American Kevin Negandhi to anchor ESPN SportsCenter

Kevin Negandhi, an Indian American broadcaster at ESPN, will be re-joining Sage Steele to anchor a revamped SportsCenter from Monday to Friday at 6 p.m. ET, according to a Sports Illustrated report.

Negandhi and Steele will be replacing Michael Smith, who left SportsCenter in March.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, Negandhi has been working at ESPN since 2006 and has been on SportsCenter since 2008.

Last fall, ESPN named Negandhi as the anchor of ESPN College Football on ABC and he has also been the anchor of ESPN’s coverage of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in the past.

According to his bio on ESPN’s website, Negandhi has also hosted NFL Live, Baseball Tonight, Outside the Lines, College Football Live, NBA Tonight, the women’s NCAA basketball Final Four and the 2015 Special Olympics World Games along with SportsCenter’s Veterans Day specials.

He was awarded the Team ESPN Disney Volunteer Commentator of the Year in 2015

Prior to joining ESPN, Negandhi worked as a sports director at WWSB-TV in Sarasota, Florida where he won three Associated Press awards including the “Best Sports Cast” award in 2004 and 2005 and the “Best Breaking Sports News” award in 2005, according to his bio on ESPN’s website.

Negandhi began his career as a college sports stringer at USA Today in 1995 after which he was a sports director for KTVO-TV in Kirksville, Missouri.

Negandhi earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Temple University in 1997 and was inducted in Temple’s School of Media and Communications Hall of Fame.

He is the first Indian-American to serve on a national sports network.