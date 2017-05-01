Indian American Kabir Sidhu is US Junior Silver under-13 squash champion

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 1, 2017 12:37 pm

NEW YORK: Several Indian American students of Cedar Hill Prep School in Somerset, New Jersey, have excelled at various competitions, including Kabir Sidhu, who became the US Junior Silver under-13 squash champion.

During Spring Break, winners of the Cedar Hill Prep History Bee (grades 4 – 8) competed in the New York Regional History Bee Finals at Cedar Grove Memorial Middle School in Cedar Grove, NJ. Ananya Gangavarapu, an 8th grader at Cedar Hill Prep School, won the championship for the Regional History Bee and will go on to compete in the national finals in Atlanta, Georgia, May 30th – June 3rd, according to a press release.

Joining Ananya will be three other CHP students whose performance in the Regionals qualified them to participate in the National History Bee as a team of 4: Vikram Renganathan, 4th grade; Anush Polamraju, 5th grade; and Nishta Gangedula, 8th grade.

In March, the Cedar Hill Prep Middle School Debate League became the 2017 Garden State Champions.

The Cedar Hill Prep Middle School Basketball Team were runners-up in the Fathers’ CYO Varsity League, Middle School Basketball Championship.

Cedar Hill Prep placed among the Top 3 Schools in the County for Math League. Divleen Singh placed in the Top 5 percent in the County in AMC 8. Ashwin Sanjay won Top 10 Students in the Regional Quiz Bowl.

Armaan Agrawal, CHP 4th grader, won 1st place in the Little Mozart’s Crescendo International Music Competition, held at Carnegie Hall. This annual juried Music Competition is for children ages 3 – 14.