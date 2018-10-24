Indian American journalist Meeta Agrawal joins New York Times

Veteran Indian American journalist Meeta Agrawal is The New York Times’ new Arts & Leisure editor.

She joined the publication on October 22, and will work with deputy culture editor Sia Michel and culture editor Gilbert Cruz on The Times’ Sunday Arts & Leisure section.

The section provides long-form features, essays and conceptual packages.

“Meeta will maintain that high level of quality while exploring ways in which to make it even more visually exciting, more reactive to the weekly zeitgeist and an even livelier forum for regular pieces from our world-class roster of feature writers and cultural critics,” Michel and Cruz, said in a joint statement.

“I’m thrilled to be joining The Times, and to find a home in the Culture department. Arts & Leisure is the pinnacle of cultural coverage, and I’m honored to work alongside such gifted editors, writers and critics,” Agrawal said in a statement

Prior to this, Agrawal worked at Entertainment Weekly for 11 years, from correspondent to executive editor and then deputy editor.

At Entertainment Weekly she was in charge of print and digital coverage of TV, film, books, podcasts and pop music and also led the magazine’s live event strategy, while handling the Entertainers of the Year edition and other responsibilities.

Prior to joining Entertainment Weekly, Agrawal was a staff editor at Life magazine.

Agrawal is a Dartmouth alumnus and received a Masters’ degree in modern history from Oxford University; she is an avid reader, enjoys theater, live music and all forms of television.