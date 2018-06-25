Indian American IT Professional showcases app at the UN which helps the disabled

Pranav Desai, an Indian American IT Professional, showcased his new phone app for people with disabilities, at the United Nations this month.

The app will help create mass awareness and inspire government officials, engineers, civic planners and business community in efforts to ensure a life of dignity and equality for people with disabilities.

According to a PTI report, Desai himself is a polio-survivor and is the founder of the Voice of Specially-Abled People.

The VOSAP is a global advocacy organization with over 4,000 volunteers working for empowerment of persons with disabilities by inspiring everyone in society to take inclusive actions and pursue individual social responsibility towards the specially-abled, PTI reported.

He addressed a session during the 11th Conference of State Parties to the Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities and has created this app in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Accessible India Campaign, which was launched in 2015.

During the session, the VOSAP explained its unique approach for creating an inclusive society for persons with disabilities and how member countries can adopt this developing country model to benefit from this approach.

Desai also showed the apps features such as the ‘Take Volunteer Pledge’ that can accelerate mass movements and encourage people’s involvement by creating local communities, globally where volunteers can map out the accessibility level of key buildings in communities and call for action to upgrade the accessibility facilities.

Desai is an adviser to the Department of Persons with Disabilities in India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and was also appointed adviser to the ‘Accessible India’ campaign aimed at making transport, public spaces and information and communication technology accessible to differently-abled people, according to a PTI report.