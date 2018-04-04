Indian American inducted into 2018 RGV Walk of Fame in Texas

Indian American Barry Patel has been inducted into 2018 Rio Grande Valley Walk of Fame at State Farm Arena which was sponsored by the City of Hidalgo, Texas, according to a Valley Morning Star report.

Patel was nominated by the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce for the impact he has had on the community.

Patel has built seven hotels on South Padre Island and owns a total of 22 hotels in the Valley which has resulted in $400 million revenue with employment for 500 to 600 people.

Patel is also dedicated to the community of South Padre Island as he has served on numerous committees throughout the years and has been the Mayor of South Padre Island for the last three, while he continues to share his vision for the future of South Padre.

He is currently constructing a new Marriot Hotel on the Island and his numerous development projects have made the Island a premier tourist destination as well as a beautiful home to its residents.

Patel has also made the beaches of South Padre Island more beautiful and safe.

According to a Valley Morning Star report, Patel has been supporting local non-profit organizations, community events and public organizations, and currently serves as a Chairman on the Cameron County Beach & Dune Protection Committee along with being an active member of the Asian American Hotel Owner’s Association.

Patel has also been recognized by the RGV Hispanic Chamber, the Indian Association of the RGV, the Gujarati Samaj RGV, the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce and the RGV Partnership.

He has a Bachelors in Pharmacy from the University of Bradford in England, he began his career as a pharmacist from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and was registered in Texas, Florida and New York.

Patel’s family includes five brothers and one sister, together they all have 11 children and six grand children, according to a Valley Morning Star report.

Patel is married to Jayshree Patel.