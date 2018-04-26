Indian-American in Queens, N.Y., victim of violent robber, speaks out

An Indian-American man from Queens, N.Y. recounted a violent attack he suffered inside his home in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 21.

The violent robbery took place when Ashwani Khanna, 65, came home from a party and someone he did not recognize, followed him inside his home when he got out of his cab, abc7ny reported. .

“That day was my lucky day,” Khanna told Abc7ny, “He didn’t shoot me. He didn’t kill me.”

A video available on the news site shows a man wearing a hoodie, holding a gun to Khanna’s head and wrestling him to the ground. The robber stole Khanna’s wallet.

In the news cast, Sharon Raheel, a neighbor, said it had never happened in the neighborhood. Vasuki Pasumarty, another resident in the area, told abc7ny her neighbors had been robbed of jewelry from their home two to three months ago.

Khanna’s Uber driver who had just dropped him off, then called 911 when the robber ran out with Khanna’s wallet, and according to abc7ny, the suspect got away in a gray minivan with some of Khanna’s credit cards as there was no cash in the wallet.

The security video is posted on the news site, and police are asking anyone with information about the suspect, to call Crime Stoppers Hotline for NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).