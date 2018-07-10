Indian American Impact Fund endorses Suneel Gupta, Dita Bhargava

The Indian American Impact Fund (Impact Fund) has endorsed Suneel Gupta, who is running for Congress in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District and Dita Bhargava, who is running for Connecticut State Treasurer.

“Having known Suneel for years, I know he has the passion and experience that will make him an extraordinary Member of Congress and as the son of Ford’s first female engineer, he’s seen firsthand the promise of America — and will work every day in Congress to make that promise a reality for all Americans,” Raj Goyle, the co-founder of Impact and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives, said in a press release.

“Despite the record number of women running for office, Dita is the only Indian American woman running for statewide office in the entire country. We are proud to join EMILY’s List and other organizations in supporting her candidacy and are confident her campaign, and election this November, will inspire countless other Indian American women to run for office,” he added.

“As someone who has balanced budgets and helped create good paying jobs, Suneel has the experience to fight for better jobs, better wages, and better skills for workers in his district and across America. His fresh thinking and bold leadership are exactly what this country needs,” Deepak Raj, the co-founder of Impact and chair of the Impact Fund, said in a press release.

“Throughout her life and career, Dita has demonstrated the kind of tenacity and determination that we deserve in our elected officials. With a distinguished finance career under her belt, she also has the experience and fresh thinking to help tackle Connecticut’s economic challenges,” he added.

“I’m honored to have the support of IMPACT and to fight for our shared belief that ‘we all belong.’ Together, we will make sure every American’s voice is heard,” Gupta said in a press release.

“Trump’s anti-diversity administration threatens to reverse decades of progress made to protect and empower minorities and immigrants. It’s more important than ever that candidates with diverse backgrounds run for office and I am inspired by the mission of the Indian American Impact Fund. I am honored to have their support and pledge to continue fighting for our American values, and to use my experience in finance to protect working families of all backgrounds,” Bhargava said.

The Impact Fund is political action committee that works with experienced operatives, campaign strategists and donors to endorse candidates based on their viability and commitment to advocating for the needs and values of the Indian American community.