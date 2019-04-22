Indian-American housing non-profit in NYC plans home buying workshop after successful homebuyer fair

The housing non-profit, Chhaya Community Development Corporation (Chhaya) founded in 2000 by an Indian-American, is inviting those interested in buying a home to attend its May 18, “First Time Homebuyer Workshop” at Elmhurst Hospital.

The upcoming May 18 event follows on the heels of the recent 10th Annual Homebuyer Fair Chhaya held, which attracted hundreds from South Asians, Hispanics and other ethnic communities in Queens.

“We had more than 500 people attend who received valuable information about the home buying process directly from industry experts,” Chhaya said in its press release following the event.

Several city and state officials attended. New York City Councilmember Daniel Dromm was presented with Chhaya’s first Architet of Home Award for championing homeownership in the community; New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who spoke at the event, showed her support for Chhaya’s efforts helping communities navigate the homebuying process; State Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz spoke to the crowd about Chhaya’s helpful home buying resources.

Numerous real estate experts and lenders, provided information to curious attendees at panel discussions and in booths that also provided literature tailored to the needs of home buyers.

Established in 2000 by Indian-American housing expert and activist Seema Agnani, Chhaya CDC has expanded considerably over the years both in terms of its activities and its outreach.

“Our mission is to work with New Yorkers of South Asian origin to advocate for and build economically stable, sustainable, and thriving communities,” the organization says on its website.

Apart from free direct services, education and outreach, community organizing, and research and policy, Chhaya engages in both local and citywide coalition-building. “Our work encompasses tenant rights, financial capacity building, sustainable homeownership, foreclosure prevention, energy efficiency, women’s financial empowerment, workforce development, civic engagement, and broader community building and research and advocacy around community needs,” it notes.

In addressing a core need – housing, Chhaya believes it impacts a range of social outcomes, including education, employment, civic participation, community pride, and mental health and well-being.

“Through our work, Chhaya aims to develop a framework that will achieve long-term stability for New Yorkers of South Asian origin, giving them the tools and resources that will enable them to create positive, lasting change in their lives,” the organization says.