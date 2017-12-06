Indian American hip-hop songwriter, producer receives Grammy nomination

Songwriter and producer Arjun Ivatury, has received a Grammy nomination for his song about suicide prevention.

Ivatury’s hip-hop collaboration with Maryland rapper Logic titled “1-800-273-8255,” is listed among the nominations in the ‘Song of The Year’ category at the 60th Grammy Awards.

The title of the song is actually the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the song focuses on mental health, creating an emotional dialogue between a suicidal caller and a crisis worker who helps the caller find a glimmer of hope by song’s end.

The song is written by Ivatury along with Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II and Khalid Robinson, and was a part of Logic’s new album, “Everybody.”

The song has also earned the distinction of being the highest-charting phone number song in Billboard chart history and its video is also nominated in the ‘Best Music Video’ category.

Ivatury, 26, is a native of Maryland and dropped out from the University of Maryland in 2013, where he was majoring in neurobiology and physiology.

Ivatury told XXL magazine that he always liked music and knew that he either wanted to be a doctor or a hip-hop producer but didn’t think music was much of a suitable career for him until he met Logic in 2010.

“We actually really met on Twitter when he tweeted me and asked to meet up because he remembered me from a beat battle and asked me to send him a batch of beats. The first batch of beats, he didn’t like any of them,” he told XXL magazine, adding that he still “kept sending him more beats and he liked this one beat in particular” which ended up going onto his first project.

The two have become best friends ever since and have collaborated on Logic’s three part “Young Sinatra” mixtape series as well as both of his albums “Under Pressure” and “The Incredible True Story.”

Ivatury is currently associated with the independent record label Visionary Music Group and has produced for other artists such as Dizzy Wright and Michael Christmas.