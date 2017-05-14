Indian-American gubernatorial candidate in Illinois to hold statewide virtual town hall

Chicago, Illinois — Ameya Pawar, 47th Ward Alderman who is making an ambitious bid for Illinois governor, is in the process of planning a virtual town hall on Thursday, June 15, that is expected to go state-wide.
The alderman, who was first elected to public office in 2011, expects to educate voters about his vision of a “New Deal for Illinois” through this virtual town hall.
More than 200 volunteers on regional teams are facilitating the creation of watch parties in communities across the state, according to Pawar’s campaign. Supporters are expected to host the watch parties in local communities. “Some hosts are welcoming their neighbors into their homes, while others are partnering with local organizations and gathering larger groups at businesses, churches and public meeting spaces,” Pawar’s campaign said in a May 10 press release.
A digital support team will provide hosts with logistical and technology assistance. Those who are interested in hosting or attending should visit watchparty.pawar2018.com.
Apart from attempting to bring community residents together regardless of their political affiliations, the statewide, localized town hall watch parties are meant to inspire “the kinds of conversations about solutions to the critical issues facing our state that no longer seem possible in our highly partisan world,” the release said.
Pawar will kickstart the process by hosting a discussion followed by a Q&A with voters at a venue in Illinois. Watch party viewers will be able to participate by submitting questions beforehand or during the live Q&A, and are encouraged to continue the conversation once the live-stream has ended. Viewers can follow and participate using the hashtags #Pawar2018 and #AskAmeya.