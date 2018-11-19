Indian American graduate student wins Teradata Analytics University Challenge for paper on opioid epidemic

Mansi Bhat, an Indian American graduate student at California State University in Fullerton, was selected as a winner of the Teradata Analytics University Challenge, which was held from October 14 to 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bhat was chosen a winner for her research paper on fighting the opioid epidemic through analytics, titled ‘Analytics Approach to Combating Opioid Epidemic in USA,’ which she wrote under the guidance of CSUF Prof. Rahul Bhaskar.

The paper also received the ‘Best Use of Analytics and Visualization’ award for it and both of them presented their study to about 3,000 professionals from the analytics fraternity.

The inspiration for the project came from the rising number of deaths from opioid medication overdose over the recent years, thus her research paper analyses publicly available healthcare data on prescription opioids to “drive insights through machine learning algorithms and visualization techniques to provide recommendations on ways to decrease the number of deaths due to overdoses,” she said, adding how she believes, that the insights generated through analytics can be instrumental in solving many serious issues, especially in the healthcare industry.

Bhat is currently pursuing her master’s in business analytics from the university and wishes to pursue a consulting career in machine learning and decision sciences.

The Teradata University Network received over 60 submissions from across the globe and selected 15 outstanding teams as finalists to compete at the conference.

The goal of the Analytics Challenge is to provide students with an opportunity to present their business analytics research or application cases to professionals in the business analytics community.