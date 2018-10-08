Indian American gas station owner puts ‘Do not warm urine’ sign on microwave

An Indian American gas station owner in Florida had no choice but to put up a sign reading “Only for food use. Do not warm urine,” on her microwave.

Parul Patel, the owner of BP gas station and convenience store in Jacksonville, Florida told Fox News that she is “sick and tired” of random people walking into her On the Fly convenience store to heat up their urine in her microwave.

The problem occurs on a daily basis and it got to a point where one person even became aggressive, asking to see a sign that prevents them from warming up urine in the microwave.

Patel’s gas station is just a few feet away from LabCorp, a company that offers drug testing service and according to multiple news reports, someone is likely to pass a drug test by warming their urine if they haven’t taken any drugs.

LabCorp has not commented yet.