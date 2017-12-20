Indian American founder of eGlobalTech dies at 54

Indian American Sonya Jain, the CEO of eGlobalTech, a government IT contractor, died on Sunday, Dec. 17, at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer.

According to a Biz Journals report, Jain grew up in India when Indira Gandhi was prime minister and decided that she wanted a career as an engineer and entrepreneur.

She studied at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, where she was one of eight women among 200 and emigrated to the U.S. where she landed her first job in engineering in Michigan to build out the company’s software system.

Jain later moved to Greater Washington and began working as a project manager for Booz Allen Hamilton in 1992.

She then launched Arlington-based eGlobalTech in 2004 and grew it to a company that employs more than 300 people and booked revenue of $80 million in 2016.

“Sonya was a truly remarkable person. She was constantly energetic, always wanting to be in touch with customers. She loved life to the fullest,” Branko Primetica, one of eGlobal’s first employees, told Biz Journals.

Today he is the company’s chief strategy officer and on Monday he remembered Jain as a “great boss and mentor, someone who loved to dance and paint and wanted to build a company devoted to clients and customer service but also one infused with a fun culture. “

Jain is survived by her husband, Sanjiv Jain, an eGlobalTech senior vice president, and two daughters.