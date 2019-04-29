Indian-American Foundation in Tampa Bay raising funds for special needs children

The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB) announced final details April 29, for its sold-out 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to be held on Saturday, May 4th, at Lake Jovita Golf Course in Dade City, Fla. Some 144 golfers are expected to descend on the chosen site to compete, a press release from the organization, said.

“The scramble golf tournament is unique and a lot of fun. We are proud to host this impressive annual event, and we’re excited that so many golfers return for the fun year after year”, Kal Patel, the president and co-founder of the Foundation is quoted saying in the press release.

The Tournament will have many exciting activities including craft beer tasting, scotch tasting, fresh ethnic Indian food, and a Kiolbassa Smoked Meats food tent right on the course, organizers said. Additionally, the event will feature tournament activity classics like closest-to-the-pin contest, long drive contest, raffle contest and special prizes.

A unique addition this year, organizers said, is the putting contest hosted by GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center located in Tampa, FL. It will pair tournament golfers with adult Gigi’s Playhouse members with Down syndrome for some friendly rivalries.

“We are excited to be hosting a putting challenge at the tournament where adult team members with Down syndrome from our Advocacy and Inspiration Team will be going head-to-head with golfers. The golfers should be ready to be sized up for a very competitive putting game.” said Nicki Rawlings, Gigi’s Playhouse’s Outreach Team Leader.

The IAFTB has many local companies as sponsors, such as Zen Nutrients, MedENet, Novo Pharm, Strut Healthcare, Serenity Dental, Urban Specialty Pharmacy, and Nutrivivo.

“We are extremely thankful to our Diamond Level Title Sponsor this year, Bay Area Gastroenterology, that has graciously supported an excellent cause,” said Patel.

The Annual Charity Golf Tournament is IAFTB’s largest fundraiser each year, and interested businesses are still encouraged to consider sponsorships or donation to the event.

GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa is a leading Down Syndrome Achievement Center, that provides consistent delivery of free educational, therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community, through a replicable playhouse model.

“We are so excited about this golf fundraiser, because with support from our community we’re able to raise funds to support important local non-profits like GiGi’s Playhouse Tampa”, said Devan A. Patel, IAFTB co-founder and senior board member.

The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay’s says its mission “is to create an innovative, inclusive and integrative cultural society to enhance our heritage and promote awareness to others.”