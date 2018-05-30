Indian American family’s foundation donates $500K to Florida Atlantic University

Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science has received a $500,000 gift from the Gangal family, an Indian American family whose nonprofit foundation to establish an endowed scholarship fund for engineering graduate students with an emphasis on bioengineering research, will support talented students as they prepare for professional careers in STEM.

“There is a tremendous need to fill an increasing number of available jobs in engineering and high technology fields. This most generous gift we have received to establish the ‘Gangal Family Endowed Scholarship Fund’ will help us to develop a robust talent pipeline in this region and beyond to meet the needs of 21st century economy, where STEM-related jobs will be in high demand,” Stella N. Batalama, the dean of FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, said in a press release.

According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida’s labor demand in STEM fields has increased by more than 63 percent since 2010 and currently, there are more than 55,000 unfilled STEM jobs in the state.

The “Gangal Family Endowed Scholarship Fund” was established by Shiva and Sneh Lata Gangal in 2014.

Shiva served as the CEO of Tri State Engineering & Management Company; he received his master’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Science in India in 1957.

Sneh Lata served as secretary and treasurer of Tri State Engineering & Management Company and received her B.S. degree from Agra University in India.

Both left Tri State Engineering & Management Company in 2001; their daughter, Anjali, is the vice president of Branch Banking & Trust Co.

“We are very excited to partner with FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science to support their talented students as well as their innovative research and engineering programs,” said Shiva.

“In an increasingly complex world, we must ensure that Florida and the United States will be able to provide our STEM workforce and leaders with the knowledge and skills they need to help solve challenging problems that impact us globally,” he added.

FAU’s College of Engineering and Computer Science offers 21 degree programs on the Boca Raton campus.