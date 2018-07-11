Indian American ER doctor sentenced to state prison

Dr. Vamsimadhav C. Korrapati, an Indian American emergency room doctor, was sentenced to state prison for probation violations in a case where he was originally accused of molesting two young children in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

In January, Korrapati took a plea deal in Northampton County Court to decrease the charges that would allow him to not admit to sexual misconduct, but instead he pleaded no contest to counts of reckless endangerment and received two years of probation on misdemeanors that didn’t involve allegations of sexual abuse so the children didn’t have to testify in court, according to a Morning Call report.

Korrapati, however, must still undergo sex offender treatment though he was kicked out of counseling repeatedly for not wanting to cooperate.

In April, he was given a last chance but ended up forfeiting that session as well.

In court, Senior Judge Leonard Zito, called Korrapati “arrogant” and “condescending” and said he proved he was unable to follow court directives, ordering him to serve anywhere between eight months to four years in state prison as “he has resisted all authority,” Zito said.

Korrapati, 43, had practiced medicine at several Lehigh Valley hospitals and was charged by Colonial Regional police in 2015, after the two children disclosed to county caseworkers that he had been sexually abusing them, according to authorities.

However, prosecutors said that engaged in “reckless behavior” that put the children “in danger of serious bodily injury,” during a multi-year span which ended in 2014.