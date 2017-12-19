Indian-American entrepreneur, philanthropist receives lifetime award from TiE-Boston

Venkat Srinivasan, entrepreneur and philanthropist credited with founding eight companies and creating 1,800 jobs, and earning $2 billion in value for shareholders, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the TiE-Boston (The Indus Entrepreneurs) at their 20th black-tie gala attended by the organization’s founding charter members, former presidents and more than 300 guests.

“Venkat embodies the true spirit of TiE by building good companies, empowering employees and entrepreneurs, and giving back to solve big problems and help society at large,” Praveen Tailam, the president of TiE-Boston, is quoted saying in a press release.

“He has been associated with TiE for a long time and has always inspired budding entrepreneurs by investing his time and capital, and is well-respected by fellow charter members for his philanthropic work,” Tailam added.

Srinivasan said he was honored and humbled by the award and praised TiE for inspiring entrepreneurship. “Entrepreneurship is a key solution to society’s many challenges,” said Srinivasan.

“Venkat has charted his own unique course all his life. He broke from traditional entrepreneurial paths and has had a very interesting and remarkable professional journey. He came to the United States from India 35 years ago, to pursue his American dream,” said Santhana Krishnan, a fellow TiE-Boston Charter Member and Managing Partner of Om Ventures.

Thirteen others, including eight entrepreneurs: Anil Agarwal, Veera Anantha, Nilanjana Bhowmik, Neil Chedda, Bhaskar Panigrahi, Ramji Raghavan, Jagat Sisodia and Satish Tadikonda, were awarded with the Entrepreneurial Achievement Award, at the event.

Other awards included – Sekhar Naik, Distinguished Service to Philanthropy; Derek Haas, Health Innovator of the Year; Allis Tweed-Kent, Rising Entrepreneur of the Year; Rishi Bhalerao, Charter Member of the Year; and Arjun Venkatachalam, Volunteer of the Year.

The gala also featured a “Fireside Chat” between Harvard Business School Dean Nitin Nohria and Srinivasan.

According to his bio provided in the press release, Srinivasan has received three professional degrees, written more than 35 research papers, published three books, received seven patents, founded and sold four companies and is currently serving on the boards of six companies and three non-profit organizations.

Srinivasan also recently founded EnglishHelper, KnowYourMeds and AIinGov, all of which are focused on education, health and the public sector respectively.

Srinivasan is the Vice-Chair of the American India Foundation (AIF), a non-profit dedicated to catalyzing social and economic change in India. He is also a Trustee of BUILD, a non-profit organization focusing on entrepreneurship to excite and propel disengaged, low-income students through high school to college success in the U.S. Srinivasan is also a member of the Boston Harbor Now’s Advisory Board.