Indian American elected to run on the Freeholder Board in New Jersey

NEW YORK: Indian American Priti Pandya-Patel and Egyptian American Mina Kolta, will be running to represent the Republicans in the race for two, three-year terms on the Freeholder Board in Middlesex County.

Pandya-Patel has been in the healthcare industry for more than 25 years, as clinician, administrator, provider and businesswoman.

“I have been residing in New Jersey for the past 45 years, in Middlesex County since 1994 and Old Bridge since 2005. I am married with two college children. I have been committed to raising my family and balancing work/life commitments. Now I am ready to move on to my next phase to become the first Republican Asian-Indian woman freeholder in the county,” she told TAPinto New Brunswick.

Pandya-Patel has a certified assisted living administrator license, a license and an associate’s degree in physical therapy, a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation administration, an MBA in healthcare administration, a masters degree in psychology and PsyD in process along with being involved in many aspects in the healthcare industry from substance abuse and mental health in adolescence to senior care in sub-acute rehabilitation.

She is currently working within her own business which provides healthcare-consulting services to other companies as well as working to build her own healthcare facilities in Middlesex County.

Pandya-Patel is currently the President of the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce and a board member for over five years and a former Miss India New Jersey.

For her, the most pressing issues facing Middlesex County are mental health, substance abuse and senior care, “by reallocating money for preventive programs and tapping into state and federal funds and grants, which will save the county more money in the future,” she said.

Kolta has a Bachelors of Science degree in Computer Science from Long Island University and started his IT career at Rutgers; he was a manager at Verizon and is now an engineer at Fox News.

“My experience working as an engineer in the IT field, along with community involvement, the desire to give back to the community, my passion for good government and my objectivity, are some of the reasons that make me qualified to be a freeholder,” Kolta told TAPinto New Brunswick.

“I have received an award for most active student two years in a row, been instrumental in forming charity organizations, a member of campus student government in high school and college, Coptic Club, Computer Science Club and various other clubs,” he added.

Both Pandya-Patel and Kolta are from the Middlesex County Republican Organization in Old Bridge, New Jersey.