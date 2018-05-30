Indian-American elected officials, others to gather at U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol will be hosting elected officials, leaders, philanthropists and about 80 members of the Indian American community who are running for elected offices in the November mid-term elections, according to a PTI report.

The gathering, organized by Indian American Impact Project, is scheduled for June 6, when Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will deliver a keynote address to approximately 200 Indian-American elected officials, candidates, philanthropists, community leaders, and political strategists from across the country.

“We are thrilled to host the first-ever gathering of Indian American elected officials, candidates, philanthropists, community leaders, and political strategists. It will feature panel discussions about how we can build political power in the Indian-American community,” Gautam Raghavan, a former Obama administration White House official, told PTI.

“We are also honored that Senators Harris and Cory Booker will join us and give keynote remarks. Senator Harris has been a source of great inspiration for the Indian-American community, and all immigrant communities and people of color. Her leadership and commitment to public service are a testament to the talent and patriotism of the Indian American community,” he added.

PTI reports that the Indian-American Impact Project has endorsed several Indian American candidates including Sri Preston Kulkarni, Hiral Tipirneni, Aftab Pureval, Aruna Miller, Ashwani Jain, Padma Kuppa, Samir Paul and Josh Kaul.

Though the organization mainly consists of Democratic leaders such as Reps. Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, it does have a few Republican ones like Bobby Jindal and Nikki Haley.

The Congress currently has four Indian Americans and 20 more are running this year.