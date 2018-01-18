Indian American educator Deep Sran running for Congress

Deep Sran, an Indian American educator from Virginia is considering running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 10th Congressional District.

According to PTI, Sran, 45, is one of almost a dozen Democrats who are trying to challenge the two- term Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.

“I’m a teacher, school founder, technology entrepreneur, lawyer, and child of immigrants from India,” Sran says on his website.

According to his website, the top issues that Sran is focusing on are education, transportation, environment, national security, and the economy and jobs.

“As the child of immigrants, I would push back against intolerance and hatred,” Sran told PTI.

Sran’s parents emigrated from India over 50 years ago and his father was a refugee during India’s partition, according to PTI.

He was born and raised in Montgomery County, Maryland and often felt like an outsider growing up, which made a difference in his “understanding of the potential and promise of America,” according to his website.

“He was able to see the differences and common ground between cultures and faiths, and he learned to avoid the many ways in which people can divide ourselves from one another. More than anything, he learned why America is the greatest nation on the planet, and must be a model for the world,” it states on his website.

Being an educator for his entire life, Sran founded and runs the Loudoun School for the Gifted, a school “based on the premise that the adults who know their subjects and their students best should lead the way.”

He also co-founded Actively Learn, which according to his website is “an educational technology company to develop reading technology to promote deeper learning in every classroom, including those in urban and rural schools without rich libraries for their students.”

Sran has a Ph.D. in human development and a political science degree from the University of Maryland.

He also attended law school at Georgetown University and was a corporate attorney for large firms in both Baltimore and Chicago before making education his top priority.

Sran has also been a columnist for Loudoun Now, where he has shared his thoughts on education and democracy.