Indian American Dr. Viswanathan Mohan honored by American Diabetes Association

An Indian American was among eight to be honored by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) with the 2018 National Scientific and Health Care Achievement Award.

Dr. Viswanathan Mohan, the Chairman and Chief of Diabetology of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre and the Director of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai, India, was honored with the Harold Rifkin Award for Distinguished International Service in the Cause of Diabetes.

Mohan is a graduate of Madras Medical College and worked at the Diabetes Research Center and M.V. Hospital for Diabetes in Chennai from 1976 to 1984, after which he attended the Royal Postgraduate Medical Schools and Hammersmith Hospital in London, England and the University of Ulm in Germany.

He returned to the Diabetes Research Center and M.V. Hospital for Diabetes and worked there until 1991.

Others who were honored include:

Gerald I. Shulman; a George R. Cowgill Professor of Medicine and Cellular and Molecular Physiology at Yale University School of Medicine and the Co-Director of the Yale Diabetes Research Center in New Haven, Connecticut

Lora K. Heisler; a Professor, Chair in Human Nutrition and Head of the Obesity and Food Choice Division of the Rowett Institute at the University of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, Scotland

Mark A. Atkinson; a Jeffrey Keene Family Professor and an American Diabetes Association Eminent Scholar for Diabetes Research and Director of the Diabetes Institute at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida

Rury R. Holman; a Professor of Diabetic Medicine at the University of Oxford and the Director of the University of Oxford Diabetes Trial Unit and NIHR Senior Investigator in Oxford, UK

Jackie L. Boucher; President of Children’s HeartLink in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Andrew J. Ahmann; a Professor of Medicine at the Oregon Health & Science University and the Director of the Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Health Center in Portland, Oregon

Catherine C. Cowie; a Senior Advisor at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Diabetes Epidemiology Program in Bethesda, Maryland

While the announcement was made on April 26, the group will be recognized at the ADA’s 78th Scientific Sessions which are to be held from June 22 to 26 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.