Indian-American Dr. Jack Brar elected president of Illinois veterinary board

Dr. Jack (Jagjit) Brar, a practicing veterinarian of 50-years standing, has been elected president of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation of Veterinary Board. Dr. Brar also served this board in same position in 2014, and is the most senior member of the 7-member board serving for the last 7 years, a press release from Dr. Brar said.

Dr. Brar, who was elected president on Jan. 31, has been working in the Chicago area for 36 years. He owns Dorchester Animal Hospital and Palos Pet Clinic.

The board he is heading handles consumer complaints relating to animal health workers and veterinarians as well as passing new rules and regulations regarding the welfare of animals. There are more than four thousand veterinarians in the state of Illinois.

Dr. Brar received a MS in veterinary medicine from the University of Minnesota in 1979. While at the university of Minnesota he was also inducted into the Phi Zeta Gamma honor society. In the last 20 years he has been active in various regional and state veterinary organizations. He was president, vice president and secretary of Chicago Veterinary Medical Association. The CVMA is the largest regional association in the country with 1,400 members. Dr. Brar was also the executive board member of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association for 3 years. He was member of Cook County Executive council of University of Illinois extension from 2005-2013 and chaired nomination committee for 4 years.

Dr. Brar, who writes for local newspapers on pet-related subjects, and appears on television, has received numerous meritorious service awards from Chicago Veterinary Medical Association and Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association and by University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine Alumni.