Indian American doctor pleads guilty to burning wife with hot iron

An Indian American doctor has pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct for burning his wife with a hot iron last year in Pennsylvania.

According to a Times-Tribune report, Bhargav Chowdary Paleti, 31, was sentenced to one to two months in the county prison, in addition to two years of probation.

Paleti was affiliated with the Geisinger Health System when police arrested him in March 2017 after his wife told officers he twice burned her with an iron

Police said that the second assault left Jaahnari Vajje, who married Paleti in India in 2016, with severe burns on her right forearm.

Paleti has had no prior arrests or connections to the criminal justice system and is aware how this crime could affect his immigration status.

Paleti lost his job last spring and has made arrangements to be moved to Montreal, Canada. He must leave the United States by Oct. 9 to avoid potential arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the Times-Tribune report.

At the time of Paleti’s arrest, Vajje had told police that he had been unhappy with their arranged marriage from the beginning, which led to frequent beatings and other physical abuse, according to court documents.