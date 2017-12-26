Indian American Doctor Found Dead In NY Apartment

An Indian American physician was found dead on December 12 in his Park Avenue, New York, apartment, with glassine envelopes of heroin residue near his body.

Ravindra ‘Ravi’ Rajmane, a pulmonary physician at New York University’s School of Medicine, had not been to work since December 8. A co-worker went to his apartment on December 12 with a building maintenance man, and found the physician dead on his bed.

The New York Police Department has not yet determined his death to be selfinflicted as an autopsy has not yet been completed.

The envelopes of heroin residue found near Rajmane’s body were labeled ‘Knock Out King, know n little among drug forums.

According to Urban Dictionary, ‘Knock Out King’ is a frightening game played by teens, who appoint a leader and then choose a defenseless victim at random. The leader then confronts the victim and punches him out cold, while others take a video of the attack.