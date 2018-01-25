Indian American doctor couple in Ohio accused of healthcare fraud

NEW YORK – Indian American physicians Dr. Ashis K. Rakhit, 65, and Dr. Jayati Gupta Rakhit, 56, from Moreland Hills, Ohio, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, 11 counts of healthcare fraud and six counts of false statements relating to healthcare matters along with being charged with three counts each of distribution of controlled substances, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the indictment, both husband and wife were medical doctors who specialized in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine and were in charge of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center as well as operated Ohio Cardiology Associates, Inc.

The indictment states that the Rakhits ordered and performed unnecessary medical tests between 2011 and 2018, including but not limited to unnecessary nuclear stress tests, cardiac catheterizations, bone density scans, echocardiograms, EKGs, carotid artery scans, venous ultrasounds of the legs and abdominal ultrasounds as well as record false symptoms in patient records to justify medically unnecessary tests on patients, including shortness of breath, palpitations, hypertension and abnormalities in breathing.

The Rakhits also billed Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers with inflated codes to reflect a service more costly than that which was actually performed and intentionally distributed and dispensed controlled substances outside the usual course of medical practice, according to the indictment.

Ashis has been charged with distributing Percocet and Xanax in 2017, while Jayati has been charged with distributing Tramadol, according to the indictment.

“This couple violated the trust of their patients, the taxpayers and the community. They performed unnecessary medical tests and billed for services they didn’t actually provide in exchange for prescription medications – all of this at a time when our region is inundated in opioid deaths and addiction,” said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman.

“Not only did these physicians put their patients through unnecessary medical procedures so they could line their pockets with extra income, they also prescribed controlled narcotics that were not medically required. Given the current opioid epidemic, prescribing unnecessary narcotics only further contributes to this crisis. The FBI will continue to work with our partners to hold accountable those in the medical field who choose to engage in criminal activity,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony.