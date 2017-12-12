Indian American Divyang Parikh’s home awarded ‘Best Home’ by New Jersey Builders Association

NEW YORK – Indian American Divyang Parikh’s home in Short Hills, New Jersey, was awarded as one of the best homes by the New Jersey Builders Association and was also featured in the magazine, Design NJ.

Parikh told Desi Talk that he was excited and honored to have his home awarded by the New Jersey Builders Association, who also told him that his home was the best home in the $3 million range and was the best house they had seen overall.

Not only did Parikh work with designer Diane Gote for two years to design the home, he himself pitched in on designing it as he really had the desire to do so.

“She could visualize the design before it was even done,” Parikh recalled about Gote, adding that she was the president of the NJ Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers and the owner of Design Works in Summit, NJ.

Parikh is the brother of Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media. Divyang Parikh himself is a painter too, and loves to draw sketches.

“I used to go to the New York Library on 42nd Street and look at books on architecture and got interested in one about 16th and 17th century England, so I picked up a few ideas from there” for the design of his home, he said.

Parikh has designed his home with “a combination of English and Roman/Classical” structure. He designed the family room in an Indian style.

“I want to feel like I am on vacation everyday when I’m at home but the family room is where I spend the most time and so I wanted to make sure that the design of the family room cherished our culture and reminded me of India,” Parikh told Desi Talk, highlighting the custom-designed swing which he had imported from Ahmedabad, India. “My wife likes that room very much,” he added.

Parikh described the main floor of his home having an open design since “you can see each room from the main entrance as there is no physical door leading to each of the main rooms. The house has sunlight coming through it all day and the glass doors allow you to see through to the backyard”, adding that, “the kitchen cabinets are designed in 17th century English style.”

Besides the standard rooms, some unique features of his home are a walk-out basement, a movie theater, in-floor heating, furniture customized in England and a one-piece, three-story staircase.

He also told Design NJ that he “wanted an amazing ‘wow’ factor when you enter the foyer,” referring to the one-piece staircase. “I thought that when my daughter gets married I want her to come down that staircase, in the real sense, our dream came true.”