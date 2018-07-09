Indian American dies after struck by vehicle in New York

An Indian American, Sham Lal, was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road on his way back home from work in Westbury, New York on July 7, at around 9:55 p.m.

According to authorities, the 66-year-old Westbury resident was attempting to cross Old Country Road, near S. Grand Street, when he was struck by a 2006 Mercedes traveling eastbound.

His son Sanjeev told News India Times that the incident happened near a bus stop, in an area where there were no street lights.

The driver of the Mercedes, who Sanjeev said was Mohammed Butt, remained at the scene and called 911.

According to a Patch.com report, Lal suffered multiple trauma injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Sanjeev said that his father was a very helpful man who liked to spend time with his family.

“He had been working as a tailor in Jackson Heights for 20 years. My father came to this country in 1996 and we have been living in Westbury for the last 10 years. He always liked to help people in the community as well as the poor in India. Everyone is going to miss him,” Sanjeev told News India Times.

An investigation is still underway.