Indian American dental student eager to win next ‘MasterChef’ title

Farhan Momin, an Indian American dental student at the Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine-Illinois who is originally from Georgia has taken the semester off to pursue his dream of becoming the next “MasterChef.”

Momin is among the 40 top home chefs in the nation to be selected to participate on Season 9 of “MasterChef,” which premiered May 30 on Fox.

The 25-year-old will be appearing on the show on June 6 and was extremely excited to share the news on his Facebook page.

“I took a huge leap of faith. I want to use this platform to share my family’s story through my food. Being a first-generation American there’s oftentimes a social pressure to become ‘successful.’ I want to show the kids out there that it is possible to pursue a STEM education AND chase their creative dreams simultaneously,” he wrote.

Momin’s love for cooking came 18 years ago when he decided to help his mom out in the kitchen.

According to a Chicago Tribune report, Momin will be making his signature dish the nihari sandwich, on the show that will be judged by award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

The winner will not only receive the title of “MasterChef” but a cookbook deal and the $250,000 grand prize, half of which Momin will give to his parents for their retirement fund if he wins.