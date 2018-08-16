Indian American deli owner killed in New Jersey

An Indian American man was killed at his deli in East Orange, New Jersey at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 16.

According to an ABC News report, Terlok Singh, who owned the Park Deli near North Park Street and Burchard Avenue, was found in his store with a stab wound in the chest.

His cousin told ABC News that Singh has been running the deli for six years and he has a wife and children back home in India.

His family has shuttered the deli while the community is saddened by the news as the area was to be deemed safe.

An investigation is still underway.