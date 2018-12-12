Indian American D. Raja announces run for Pennsylvania State Senate

Indian American Republican D. Raja of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, has formally announced his candidacy for the 37th District state Senate seat, which is being vacated by Congressman-elect Guy Reschenthaler.

This is the second time Raja has attempted to win the state Senate seat.

In 2012, he won the Republican nomination in the 37th District, but was defeated in the general election by Democrat Matt Smith, according to the Observer-Reporter.

Reschenthaler, who has endorsed Raja, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives last month in the newly configured 14th Congressional District.

Raja has the support of many others including Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey; Joseph Scarnati, president pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate; Jake Corman, the majority leader in the state Senate and former state Sen. John Pippy.

Raja has been a Mt. Lebanon commissioner, a member of the board of the Port Authority of Allegheny County and the host of a radio show on KDKA-AM from 2013 to 2016.

He is also the founder of Computer Enterprises Inc. and is currently the chairman of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County.