Indian American creates company to ride across Texas in Tesla

Mandeep Patel, an Indian American mechanical engineering senior founded ElecTrip last March, which will help anyone who wants to travel between major cities in Texas in a Tesla Model X.

According to a Daily Texan report, Patel was excited by the demand for cross-state transportation and the profitability of electric vehicles.

So he began his business by purchasing one Tesla for himself, and since then, the company has adopted four more Teslas through local owners, offering benefits such as tire replacement and car detailing.

Now ElecTrip has three professional drivers, a marketing agency and an advisory board.

“I realized it was a big business need to be able to take people from city to city in a cost-effective way in which they could be productive and safe. Because there’s very few costs associated with running an electric vehicle, you can be very cost competitive,” Patel told the Daily Texan.

Patel mentioned that the average cost per ride is $225, and the company completes between 10 and 15 rides per month.

While ElecTrip was focusing on individual rides, they realized that a subscription-based service would be better for the businesses whose employees travel regularly.

The company is currently worth $250,000 however, if they add one ride per day until December 2019, ElecTrip would be valued at $25 million, the Daily Texan reports.

The company’s primary mission currently, is to promote more sustainable transportation.