Indian American couple to bring Wake Foot Sanctuary to Tennessee

Indian American couple Alpesh and Ami Patel, owners of Kana Hotel Group, will be opening up Wake Foot Sanctuary in Knoxville, Tennessee in late summer 2019.

“The Patels bring with them a fire for customer service, an impressive track record of performance within their hotel portfolio, and a strong core staff that is also very excited for the opportunity. We are thrilled and have already been working with them on the design plans for this fabulous new location,” Wake’s CEO, Melissa Long, said in a press release.

“We had heard about Wake from friends and colleagues who were frequent guests and loved the concept. We were looking for something unique for our available retail space at the Embassy Suites and after seeing and experiencing Wake for ourselves, we were convinced it would be a great fit,” Alpesh said.

Wake Foot Sanctuary strives to be the best shared spa experience in the world by providing service excellence through a strong leadership culture and the Patels wanted to introduce something that the city doesn’t currently have and we think Wake brings a new, unique experience to our market. We feel that Wake will further enhance downtown Knoxville’s appeal and bring more people into the heart of our city.”

Wake Foot Sanctuary originated in Asheville, North Carolina and it now has franchise interest in over 16 states with new locations to be announced this year.