Indian-American Congressman urges Trump administration to turn over all tapes on firing of former FBI Director James Comey

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : May 14, 2017 7:15 pm

SCHAUMBURG, IL – Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, denounced President Donald Trump’s May 9 firing of FBI Director James Comey, and called for an independent prosecutor to investigate alleged ties of the administration to Russia. On May 12, Krishnamoorthi urged the White House Counsel to provide the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, of which he is a member, to turn over all tapes of the President’s communications with former FBI Director James Comey, relating to President Trump’s latest meeting with Russian officials where American press was absent, and of any conversations regarding the hiring or firing of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. “These White House tapes could accelerate current investigations as previous tapes have aided past inquiries,” Krishnamoorthi said.

In earlier press releases, the Indian-American Congressman denounced President Trump’s firing of FBI Director Comey, calling it is “a nearly unprecedented action by an American president,” and describing it as “extremely disturbing” that the Chief Executive “is interfering with an ongoing investigation into his Administration by firing the person charged with conducting it.”

Taking the Democratic Party line, Krishnamoorthi likened the Comey firing to President Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” saying it raised more questions about Russia’s involvement in the American election process.

The other three Indian-American Democrats in the House- Congressmen Ami Bera and Ro Khanna, of California, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, as well as U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, D-California. have all spoken out against the Comey firing.

Krishnamoorthi has called for an “independent commission or fully independent prosecutor” to investigate alleged Russian interference in the elections and interactions with Trump campaign associates.

He has asked his House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to hold a hearing on the May 9 Comey’s firing and to subpoena the White House “for all documents” relating to the investigation of General Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, whom the President fired just days into his administration.

Krishnamoorthi represents the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs. Apart from the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the Committee on Education and the Workforce, Krishnamoorthi serves as the ranking member and top Democrat, on the Subcommittee on Health Care, Benefits, and Administrative Rules.