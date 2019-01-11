Indian-American Congressman appointed to important Democratic campaign body

California Congressman Ami Bera, who represents the 7th District, was appointed to an important position in the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Jan. 9, the apex body that selects candidates and decides on supporting their races.

The DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos announced she is filling several high level positions with “battle-tested leaders who will help steer House Democrats to a successful 2020 election cycle.”

Rep. Bera has fought close election battles to retain his position over the years, which would make him a “battle tested” Democrat who could impart lessons to newcomers who could be in his position in the past.

With 63 Democratic freshmen members of the House, one of the DCCC’s top priorities will be shoring up members from tough districts, the DCCC said in a press release.

“That’s why Bustos made it a priority to have leaders like Reps. Ami Bera (CA-07), Suzan DelBene (WA-01) and Brad Schneider (IL-10)- who have firsthand experience succeeding in swing seats – working together to lead the Committee’s Frontline program,” the DCCC said..

Members of the DCCC Recruitment Committee which has the mandate “to make sure Democrats elevate the next generation of diverse leaders to expand our Democratic House Majority,” include as co-chairs, Reps. Pete Aguilar (CA-31), Val Demings (FL-10) and Donald McEachin (VA-04).

The choices have drawn some criticism for not including those in the 95-member Congressional Progressive Caucus in which at least two Indian-Americans, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, play important roles.

Waleed Shahid, communications director of Justice Democrats, is quoted saying in Huffington Post, “At a time when progressive members of the new class of Democrats, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are dominating national headlines and gaining grassroots supporters, the DCCC has missed another opportunity to engage where the center of energy is in the Democratic Party and in American politics.”

But Bustos said the experience of candidates chosen for the senior leadership positions would help keep the pressure on vulnerable Republicans and grow the Democratic majority in the House. “They know what it takes to win tough races, and I am humbled to have their voices at the DCCC’s leadership table,” Bustos said in the DCCC press release.