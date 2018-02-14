Indian American computer scientist among Harvard Shorenstein Center 2018 Fellows

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, based at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Business announced its spring 2018 Fellows on Jan. 11, which includes one Indian American among six people.

Dipayan Ghosh is a fellow across New America’s Public Interest Technology initiative and the Open Technology Institute, where he focuses on advancing consumer-oriented public policy initiatives at the intersection of privacy, security, and civil rights, he is also an academic fellow at the Center for Information Technology at Princeton University, according to his bio on the university’s website.

Prior to New America, Ghosh worked at Facebook as a privacy and public policy advisor where he helped lead strategic efforts to address public concerns around privacy and other issues in the company’s leading social media products and Internet platforms along with helping to coordinate and develop the company’s public policy positions on matters related to privacy, telecommunications policy, and algorithmic ethics, according to his bio on the university’s website.

However, before he worked at Facebook, Ghosh was a technology policy advisor at the White House during the Obama Administration where he served across the Office of Science & Technology Policy and the National Economic Council, supporting the administration’s work to advance progressive policy initiatives at the heart of the digital economy, according to his bio on the university’s website.

According to his bio on the university’s website, he also supported the administration’s work to advance policy concerning Big Data’s impact on consumer privacy; algorithmic discrimination and its interaction with civil rights; internet policy including strong net neutrality principles; and spectrum issues.

According to his bio on the university’s website, Ghosh received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science at Cornell University and later completed his postdoctoral study in the same field at the University of California, Berkeley.

His doctoral thesis explores the technical requirements for data privacy in cyber-physical systems, as well as the game theoretic conditions under which corporations and consumers can best be encouraged to adopt strong privacy standards, according to his bio on the university’s website.

According to his bio on the university’s website, Ghosh also holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Connecticut and was recognized as one of the “30 Under 30” leaders in Law & Policy for Forbes Magazine in 2016.

As a Joan Shorenstein Fellow, Ghosh will spend the academic semester researching and writing a paper, participating in events and interacting with students, faculty and the Harvard community, according to a press release.